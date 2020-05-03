Animal Crossing player goes viral recreating New Horizons in real life

A talented Animal Crossing fan brought New Horizons to life with a hilarious video that recreates what the Nintendo title would be like in the real world.

Animal Crossing saw its latest release in March 2020 with the debut of New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch. The new title has players being whisked away to their very own island getaway.

One creative fan took things to the next level, and hilariously recreated the game's experience in real life. The viral video will leave the AC community in stitches, while also being completely relatable.

New Horizons brought to life in viral video

The video was created by YouTuber Rob Arkae, who uploaded his comical creation on Reddit. The post went viral on the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit with over 12k likes at the time of writing.

In the clip, the AC fan recreates various gameplay mechanics IRL, such as shaking a tree only for a chair to fall out, or walking across a beach to find a bottle with a DIY card inside.

Seeing the elements from the game brought to life highlights how ridiculous they would be in the real world. The skit hilariously ends with the player holding a fossil in his hand, and then hearing the cries of an owl. Holding the object in the air, he offers it to Blathers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3oJdMMPT9U

This isn't the first time Animal Crossing has been brought to life. Video-game composer Laura Shigihara went viral in February when she adorably performed K.K. Slider's iconic tune K.K. Cruisin' during a Twitch broadcast.

Streamer 'ItsSlikeR' also captured the Nintendo title IRL when he comically imitated the way player models run after watching footage of the life simulation's gameplay.

"Have you noticed how the people run in Animal Crossing? It's like this," he exclaimed. He then threw his arms back and sprinted across his room, even mimicking the way characters grab objects.

Animal Crossing continues to capture the imaginations of players from around the world. The game has exploded on social media, as well as streaming services like Twitch and Mixer.

New Horizons also has smashed sales records, becoming the fastest selling Switch title of all time – a feat that had previously belonged to Pokemon Sword & Shield.