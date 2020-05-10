Warzone Moira Charli D'Amelio Call of Duty League
Animal Crossing: New Horizons gift guide – best presents for villagers

by Meg Bethany Koepp
Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg)

Gifting is a complicated affair in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and if you want to reach best friend status with your favorite villager, you'll need to know what presents to give them. We've got everything you need to know.

We all know the pain of gifting somebody something and it's clear that they don't like it, even if they pretend they do. Or maybe that's been you on Christmas morning when opening presents in front of family and receiving the 20th pair of socks in a row – "Oh, thanks Grandma, I love it," you say through gritted teeth.

The same thing happens in Animal Crossing, too. But it doesn't have to – each villager has a set of items that they love to receive, scoring you points and a closer friendship as a result. Here's everything you need to know about which gifts are the best, and which ones will land you in the doghouse.

Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg)
Villagers love wearing clothes you gift them.

New Horizons point system

The first thing you need to know is that there's actually a point system when it comes to friendship in the game. Each character starts with 25 points automatically, and will eventually ask to move when that level hits zero. If you want to maintain a good relationship with your favorites, you need to make sure that never happens – and that's where gifting plays a part.

Here's how the point system breaks down:

  • Furniture – 3 points
  • Favorite clothing style – 2 points
  • Umbrellas (non-frog villagers only, they get 1 point) – 2 points
  • Flowers, fish, and insects – 2 points
  • Tools and music – 2 points
  • Wrapped gift – 1 point
  • Garbage – -2 points

Giving them furniture that costs over 10,000 Bells is a surefire way of raising the stat, and you'll get even more if it's gift-wrapped. The same can't be said for other items like clothing, though – this is where you need to be a bit more specific in what you hand out. You can't give villagers gifts until you've raised their friendship level, either, and you can only do so once per day. So make sure you talk to them as much as you can to lay the foundations for a blossoming connection.

A big reason for players preferring to gift clothes and accessories over furniture is that they like to keep villagers' houses as clean and as close to their original state as possible. There are seven types of clothing in the game, and each character likes a variety of different ones. You'll need to use your initiative to figure out what exactly falls under each category, but it's not difficult.

The clothing types are as follows:

  • Active – Sporty stuff like the sports cap, ski goggles, ladder shades, and wrestler uniform.
  • Colorful – Multicolored attire like the egg party dress, flashy cardigan, and pharaoh's outfit.
  • Cool – Hip-themed clothing such as the collarless shirt, mage's hat, and meme shirt.
  • Cute – Charming pieces like the heart shades, flower sweater, zen hair clip, and dolly shirt work wonders.
  • Elegant – Fancy-looking apparel such as the tiara, butterfly shades, and tailcoat.
  • Gorgeous – Beautiful things, for example the Labelle sunglasses, gown coat, and flashy hairpin.
  • Simple – Plain attire like the oval glasses, straw hat, and tee dress.

Each character also likes certain colors, so you'll need to make sure you match those up to the style as well. While it might seem overwhelming at first, trust us here – it's not as hard as it sounds.

Nintendo (via Twitter: @triforcemeg)
They'll often gift you something in return if they like your present.

Best gifts for Animal Crossing villagers

All villagers and their favorite clothes styles and colors can be found below:

Alligators

Villager Clothing type Colors
Alfonso Simple Red, blue
Alli Gorgeous, Elegant Yellow, brown
Boots Gorgeous, Active Colorful, purple
Del Cool, Simple Blue, white
Drago Elegant, Gorgeous Orange, red
Gayle Cute Pink, white
Sly Cool, Simple Brown, green

Anteaters

Villager Clothing type Colors
Anabelle Cute, Simple Green, blue
Annalisa Elegant, Gorgeous Red, pink
Antonio Simple Light blue, blue
Cyrano Cool, Active Yellow, beige
Olaf Elegant, Gorgeous Red, black
Pango Elegant, Cool Orange, purple
Snooty Simple Green, yellow

Bears

Villager Clothing type Colors
Beardo Elegant Brown, blue
Charlise Active, Cute Red, orange
Chow Cool, Gorgeous Black, white
Curt Cool Blue, white
Grizzly Cool, Simple Red, black
Groucho Cool, Simple Black, gray
Ike Cool Green, blue
Klaus Simple Gray, white
Megan Cute, Simple Yellow, light blue
Nate Simple White, green
Paula Cute, Active Orange, green
Pinky Cute, Simple Red, pink
Teddy Simple Yellow, orange
Tutu Cute, Simple Pink, red
Ursula Simple, Cute Red, orange

Birds

Villager Clothing type Colors
Admiral Cool Black, blue
Anchovy Simple Colorful, orange
Jacob Simple Green, red
Jacques Cool, Simple Green, black
Jay Active Blue, light blue
Jitters Active Yellow, orange
Lucha Active, Cool Black, gray
Midge Cute, Simple Pink
Peck Simple, Active Beige, red
Piper Elegant, Gorgeous Black, white
Robin Elegant, Cool Light blue, purple
Sparro Active, Simple Green, gray
Twiggy Simple, Cute Pink, blue

Bulls

Villager Clothing type Colors
Angus Cool Red, black
Coach Active Blue, red
Rodeo Simple, Cool Black, red
Stu Simple Brown, beige
T-Bone Cool, Simple Blue, black
Vic Cool, Active Light blue, blue

Cats

Villager Clothing type Colors
Ankha Gorgeous, Simple Colorful, brown
Bob Simple, Cute Colorful, red
Felicity Cute Yellow, orange
Kabuki Simple Purple, red
Katt Cool Purple, black
Kid Cat Active, Simple Red
Kiki Simple Brown, beige
Kitty Elegant, Gorgeous Green, gray
Lolly Simple Gray, pink
Merry Cute Pink, light blue
Mitzi Simple Brown, beige
Moe Active, Simple Black, gray
Monique Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, pink
Olivia Cool, Elegant White, black
Punchy Simple Blue, light blue
Purrl Cool, Elegant Gray, blue
Raymond Elegant, Cool Black, gray
Rosie Cute Pink, red
Rudy Active, Simple Yellow, beige
Stinky Active, Simple Red, blue
Tabby Active, Cool Black, gray
Tangy Simple, Cute Green, yellow
Tom Cool, Simple Black, gray

Chickens

Villager Clothing type Colors
Ava Elegant, Cute Red, gray
Becky Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, pink
Benedict Simple Blue, purple
Broffina Gorgeous, Elegant Black, red
Egbert Simple Beige, brown
Goose Simple, Active Blue, white
Ken Cool, Simple Purple, blue
Knox Elegant, Gorgeous Brown, red
Plucky Cool, Simple Light blue, yellow

Cows

Villager Clothing type Colors
Naomi Elegant, Gorgeous Colorful, purple
Norma Cute, Simple White, light blue
Patty Simple, Cute Orange, red
Tipper Gorgeous, Cute Colorful, pink

Cubs

Villager Clothing type Colors
Barold Simple, Cool Yellow, black
Bluebear Cute, Simple White, blue
Cheri Simple, Cute Yellow, light blue
Chester Simple Yellow, green
Judy Cute, Elegant Pink, white
June Cute, Simple White, red
Kody Active, Simple Colorful, white
Maple Simple, Cute Beige, green
Murphy Simple, Cool Blue, white
Olive Simple Brown, yellow
Pekoe Elegant, Cute Red, beige
Poncho Simple Orange, yellow
Pudge Simple Green, blue
Stitches Simple, Cute Colorful, white
Tammy Cool, Active Red, purple
Vladimir Simple, Cool Yellow, colorful

Deer

Villager Clothing type Colors
Bam Active, Simple Green, brown
Beau Simple, Cute Beige, orange
Bruce Cool, Simple Black, red
Deirdre Simple Orange
Diana Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, pink
Erik Simple Beige, red
Fauna Simple, Cute Beige, white
Fuchsia Cool Pink
Lopez Gorgeous Gray
Zell Cool, Gorgeous Purple, gray

Dogs

Villager Clothing type Colors
Bea Simple, Cool Light blue, green
Benjamin Simple Red, white
Biskit Gorgeous, Simple Colorful, purple
Bones Simple, Cute Beige, brown
Butch Cool, Simple Blue, gray
Cherry Cool, Elegant Black, purple
Cookie Cute Green, light blue
Daisy Simple, Cute Colorful, light blue
Goldie Simple, Cute Yellow, orange
Lucky Simple Beige, white
Mac Active, Cool Red, white
Maddie Simple, Cute Purple, pink
Marcel Simple, Cool Green, blue
Portia Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, black
Shep Simple, Cool Light blue, blue
Walker Simple Orange, red

Ducks

Villager Clothing type Colors
Bill Active Blue, purple
Deena Simple, Cute Colorful, blue
Derwin Simple, Elegant Yellow, beige
Drake Cool, Simple Brown, red
Freckles Simple, Cute Green, colorful
Gloria Gorgeous, Elegant Black, gray
Joey Simple Green, blue
Ketchup Cute Light blue, white
Maelle Cool, Simple Pink, white
Mallary Cool, Gorgeous Blue, white
Miranda Elegant, Gorgeous Blue, purple
Molly Cute, Simple Yellow, pink
Pate Simple, Cute Yellow, white
Pompom Cute, Simple Pink, light blue
Quillson Elegant, Cool Beige, orange
Scoot Active, Simple Beige, blue
Weber Cool, Simple Blue, black

Eagles

Villager Clothing type Colors
Amelia Cool, Elegant Black, white
Apollo Cool, Simple Black
Avery Simple, Gorgeous Orange, brown
Buzz Simple, Active Yellow, red
Celia Elegant, Cute Pink, green
Frank Gorgeous, Cool Brown, yellow
Keaton Gorgeous, Cool Blue, white
Pierce Elegant, Active Orange, yellow
Sterling Simple, Elegant Blue, red

Elephants

Villager Clothing type Colors
Axel Active, Simple Green, white
Big Top Simple, Active Green
Cyd Cool, Active Black, yellow
Dizzy Simple Yellow, blue
Ellie Simple, Cute Gray, pink
Eloise Elegant, Simple Green, orange
Margie Elegant, Cute Pink, red
Opal Elegant, Cool Black, orange
Paolo Simple, Elegant Gray, light blue
Tia Cute, Elegant Black, white
Tucker Active, Simple Yellow, orange

Frogs

Villager Clothing type Colors
Camofrog Cool, Active Blue, white
Cousteau Elegant, Gorgeous Green, red
Croque Elegant, Cool Red, orange
Diva Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, light blue
Drift Simple, Active Orange, red
Frobert Active, Simple Blue, colorful
Gigi Gorgeous, Elegant Black, white
Henry Cool, Simple Blue, light blue
Huck Simple, Cool Green, yellow
Jambette Cool Brown
Jeremiah Simple Orange, yellow
Lily Cute, Simple White, yellow
Prince Simple, Active Yellow, white
Puddles Cute, Gorgeous Green, pink
Raddle Elegant, Simple White, gray
Ribbot Simple, Active Blue, light blue
Tad Active, Simple Yellow, colorful
Wart Jr. Simple Blue, purple

Goats

Villager Clothing type Colors
Billy Simple, Active Blue, purple
Chevre Cute, Elegant Red, pink
Gruff Cool, Gorgeous Purple, black
Kidd Elegant, Cool Gray, white
Nan Simple, Elegant White, yellow
Pashmina Cool, Elegant Red, colorful
Sherb Simple, Cute Gray, blue
Velma Elegant, Gorgeous Light blue, purple

Gorillas

Villager Clothing type Colors
Al Active Red, white
Boone Elegant, Cool Colorful, red
Boyd Simple, Cool Red, black
Cesar Cool, Elegant Blue, light blue
Hans Elegant, Gorgeous Gray, blue
Louie Active, Simple Gray, red
Peewee Active, Cool Orange, blue
Rocket Active, Cool Pink, red
Violet Gorgeous, Cool Purple, pink

Hamsters

Villager Clothing type Colors
Apple Cute, Simple Colorful, red
Clay Elegant, Simple Beige, brown
Flurry Elegant, Cute Red, pink
Graham Simple, Cool Green, orange
Hamlet Simple, Active Purple, blue
Hamphrey Cool, Simple Gray, beige
Rodney Gorgeous, Cool Pink, colorful
Soleil Cool, Gorgeous Red, yellow

Hippos

Villager Clothing type Colors
Bertha Cute, Elegant Pink, white
Biff Gorgeous, Active Black, blue
Bitty Cute, Elegant Pink, orange
Bubbles Active, Cute Purple, pink
Harry Cool, Simple Green, orange
Hippeux Elegant, Gorgeous Brown, green
Rocco Simple, Cool Yellow, black

Horses

Villager Clothing type Colors
Annalise Elegant, Active Blue, purple
Buck Active, Simple Gray, brown
Cleo Cute, Elegant Light blue, white
Clyde Simple, Cute Green, white
Colton Gorgeous, Elegant Cute, red
Ed Gorgeous, Elegant Black, gray
Elmer Simple, Cool Blue, white
Julian Gorgeous, Cool Purple, blue
Papi Simple Orange, light blue
Peaches Cute, Simple Colorful, light blue
Reneigh Cool, Gorgeous Black, purple
Roscoe Cool, Gorgeous Black, gray
Savannah Cool, Simple Light blue, blue
Victoria Active, Simple Yellow, orange
Winnie Cool, Simple White, gray

Kangaroos

Villager Clothing type Colors
Astrid Cool, Active Black, colorful
Carrie Cute Red, colorful
Kitt Elegant, Simple Purple, red
Marcie Cute, Elegant Pink, beige
Mathilda Cool, Gorgeous White, red
Rooney Active Gray, black
Sylvia Simple, Gorgeous Yellow, green
Walt Cool Black, gray

Koalas

Villager Clothing type Colors
Alice Cute Red, pink
Canberra Active, Cool Green, light blue
Eugene Cool, Gorgeous Black, gray
Gonzo Simple, Cool Black, green
Lyman Simple, Active Light blue, yellow
Melba Cute White, green
Ozzie Simple, Cute Yellow, orange
Sydney Cute, Simple Beige, yellow
Yuka Cool, Elegant Orange, yellow

Lions

Villager Clothing type Colors
Bud Active, Simple Green, yellow
Elvis Gorgeous, Elegant Red, black
Leopold Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, green
Lionel Gorgeous, Active Green, gray
Mott Active, Elegant Blue, green
Rex Simple, Cute Blue, light blue
Rory Simple, Active Blue, red

Mice

Villager Clothing type Colors
Anicotti Simple, Elegant Red, pink
Bella Cool, Active Black, purple
Bettina Simple, Elegant White, red
Bree Elegant, Gorgeous Black, blue
Broccolo Simple, Cute Colorful, yellow
Candi Simple, Cute Light blue, yellow
Chadder Elegant, Gorgeous Black, gray
Dora Simple, Elegant Blue, light blue
Greta Elegant, Simple Pink, purple
Limberg Simple, Cool Green, blue
Moose Cool, Gorgeous Purple, red
Penelope Cute, Gorgeous Pink, red
Rizzo Simple, Cool Black, gray
Rod Active, Cool Blue, light blue
Samson Simple, Active Red, yellow

Monkeys

Villager Clothing type Colors
Deli Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, brown
Elise Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, red
Flip Active, Simple Blue, yellow
Monty Cool Yellow, gray
Nana Cute Pink, white
Shari Cute, Active Light blue, yellow
Simon Simple, Active Red, colorful
Tammi Cute, Active Purple, green

Octopuses

Villager Clothing type Colors
Marina Cute Pink, red
Octavian Cool, Simple Black, white
Zucker Simple, Cute Blue, yellow

Ostriches

Villager Clothing type Colors
Blanche Elegant, Gorgeous Black, brown
Cranston Simple, Cool Beige, brown
Flora Cute, Active Colorful, pink
Gladys Elegant, Cute Green, pink
Julia Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, red
Phil Elegant, Cool Green, red
Phoebe Gorgeous, Cool Black, red
Queenie Gorgeous, Elegant Black, gray
Sandy Simple, Cool Light blue, white
Sprocket Simple, Active Orange, green

Penguins

Villager Clothing type Colors
Aurora Cute, Elegant Pink, red
Boomer Simple, Cool Brown, beige
Cube Simple, Cute Yellow, colorful
Flo Cool, Gorgeous Red, purple
Friga Elegant, Gorgeous Pink, black
Gwen Gorgeous, Elegant Green, white
Hopper Cool, Simple Yellow, red
Iggly Active, Simple Red, blue
Puck Active, Simple Blue, red
Roald Active, Simple Red, yellow
Sprinkle Cute, Elegant Light blue, white
Tex Cool, Elegant Black, gray
Wade Simple, Gorgeous Light blue, blue

Pigs

Villager Clothing type Colors
Agnes Simple, Elegant Pink, white
Boris Cool, Gorgeous Purple, black
Chops Gorgeous, Elegant Red, green
Cobb Simple, Active White, blue
Curly Simple, Active Yellow, colorful
Gala Cute, Elegant Pink, white
Hugh Simple, Active Beige, yellow
Kevin Active, Simple Black, red
Lucy Cute, Elegant Pink, red
Maggie Cute, Elegant Green, yellow
Pancetti Cute, Gorgeous Red, yellow
Peggy Cute, Active Blue, Red
Rasher Cool, Simple Blue, black
Spork Simple, Active Green, colorful
Truffles Cute, Gorgeous Green, red

Rabbits

Villager Clothing type Colors
Bonbon Cute, Elegant Light blue, yellow
Bunnie Cute Green, pink
Carmen Elegant, Cute Green, beige
Chrissy Cute Pink, white
Claude Simple Black, colorful
Coco Simple, Cute Beige, green
Cole Simple, Cute Orange, colorful
Doc Simple, Elegant Gray, beige
Dotty Simple, Cute Blue, black
Francine Elegant, Gorgeous Blue, black
Gabi Cute, Gorgeous Brown, red
Gaston Simple, Gorgeous Brown, orange
Genji Elegant, Simple Green, purple
Hopkins Simple, Active Blue, Yellow
Mira Cool Black, blue
O'Hare Active, Cool Blue, light blue
Pippy Cute, Simple Green, brown
Ruby Cute, Active Light blue, pink
Snake Active, Simple Black, blue
Tiffany Gorgeous, Cool Black, red

Rhinos

Villager Clothing type Colors
Hornsby Simple Green, brown
Merengue Cute, Simple White, red
Renée Cool, Active Purple, yellow
Rhonda Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, black
Spike Cool, Gorgeous Black, gray
Tank Active, Simple Red, green

Sheep

Villager Clothing type Colors
Baabara Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, blue
Cashmere Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, beige
Curlos Active, Gorgeous Red, green
Dom Active, Cute Red, colorful
Eunice Simple, Elegant Beige, orange
Frita Active, Cute Yellow, red
Muffy Gorgeous, Elegant Black, purple
Pietro Gorgeous, Simple Colorful, red
Stella Simple Yellow, beige
Timbra Elegant, Gorgeous Green, brown
Vesta Simple, Cute Orange, red
Wendy Cool, Gorgeous Red, Green
Willow Cute, Gorgeous White, pink

Squirrels

Villager Clothing type Colors
Agent S Active, Simple Blue, black
Blaire Gorgeous, Elegant Orange, brown
Cally Cute, Elegant Red, green
Caroline Cute, Gorgeous Colorful, white
Filbert Simple, Cute Blue, white
Hazel Active, Cute Red, yellow
Marshal Elegant, Cool Light blue, blue
Mint Gorgeous, Cute Pink, purple
Nibbles Cute, Active Red, yellow
Peanut Cute Red, colorful
Pecan Elegant, Gorgeous Purple, beige
Poppy Cute, Elegant Green, yellow
Ricky Cool, Simple Blue, red
Sally Simple, Elegant White, beige
Sheldon Active, Cool Green, yellow
Static Cool, Active Black, yellow
Sylvana Cute, Simple Green, purple
Tasha Elegant, Gorgeous Beige, gray

Tigers

Villager Clothing type Colors
Bangle Gorgeous, Cute Yellow, green
Bianca Cute Pink, orange
Claudia Gorgeous, Elegant Purple, white
Leonardo Active, Gorgeous Red, blue
Rolf Cool, Active Blue, black
Rowan Active, Simple Light blue, gray
Tybalt Active, Simple Blue, purple

Wolves

Villager Clothing type Colors
Audie Cute, Active Green, white
Chief Cool, Simple White, gray
Dobie Simple, Cool Brown, beige
Fang Simple, Cool White, light blue
Freya Elegant, Cool Green, blue
Kyle Gorgeous, Cool Black, white
Lobo Cool, Active Black, beige
Skye Cute Blue, white
Vivian Gorgeous, Elegant Gray, purple
Whitney Elegant, Cool Blue, Light blue
Wolfgang Cool, Active Black, green

