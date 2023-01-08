Animal Crossing: New Horizon player reaches amazing milestone after 3 years

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

One Animal Crossing New Horizons showed off some serious dedication after earning every achievement through three years of playing.

Animal Crossing New Horizons was undoubtedly one of the biggest games of 2020, with millions of players developing and building their own islands over the course of the year.

While many fans stopped playing after Nintendo ended support for the game, there are still plenty of dedicated fans who continue to check in with their villagers and fill out their museums.

Now, one New Horizons player showed off an amazing feat of dedication on social media that was three years in the making, and fans can’t believe it.

Fan completes incredible Animal Crossing New Horizon challenge

A Twitter user named Markwars1972 tweeted that he’d finally completed every single Nook Mile Challenge in New Horizons, which “took almost 3 years of normal play to reach.”

He attached a video of his character crafting a flimsy fishing rod, then went to check his Nook Mile app only to find the last challenge finally stamped.

The final challenge was to craft 3000 tools, which anyone who’s played New Horizons before knows is no easy feat. While tools can break surprisingly fast in New Horizons, crafting over 3000 of them would definitely take years to do naturally.

Markwars explained the reason he was able to complete the achievement at all was likely because he only used the lowest-grad tools available. “That’s why you always see me with a flimsy rod and net. I guess I can finally stop crafting them.”

Fellow Animal Crossing fans filled the replies with congratulations for finally achieving this monumental task. “Congratulations! You are in the top 0.01% of Animal Crossing players,” one fan account replied.

Another fan congratulated him and expressed that they’d like to complete the Nook Miles app as well, but admitted that it was extremely difficult to actually do so. “Some of those milestones are pure insanity (villager birthdays, Gulliver, fishing etc).”

Unfortunately, the only real rewards players receive for completing every Nook Miles Challenge are bragging rights and a ton of Nook Miles. While many will probably not find it worthwhile, it’s undoubtedly an incredible accomplishment for a diehard Animal Crossing fan.