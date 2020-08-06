Animal Crossing beats Call of Duty as most popular game on Twitter

In a series of new statistics released by Twitter, we’ve found out a lot about users’ favorite games, esports teams and gaming topics — and Animal Crossing is actually proving to be the most popular game on the platform.

Every few months, Twitter Gaming post their insights into what has been blowing up, the countries that tweet the most about gaming, particular topics that are popular and more.

On August 5, the newest set of data came out pertaining to the first half of 2020 and, with over 1 billion tweets apparently sent in those months, Twitter say the gaming conversation is “at an all-time high.”

One of the most interesting statistics, though, is the most-followed gaming-related Topics. Fans can follow a Topic to see tweets occurring regarding said subject. As expected, ‘Gaming’ is the most followed 'gaming related' Topic on Twitter.

This is then followed by ‘Esports’ and, in third place, the first game to crop up in the list: Animal Crossing.

It’s fair to say that Animal Crossing has established a huge fan base since New Horizons launched in March 2020, but this puts in black and white just how incredible a job it has done in earning and retaining an audience.

Far more than just a cute, niche game, Animal Crossing has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon and earned itself the title of most popular game on Twitter, beating out Call of Duty, Fortnite and Pokemon as far as most-followed Topics go.

Furthermore, the game isn’t only the most followed Topic in 2020 — it’s the most tweeted about game across the entire globe, beating out games that are uber-popular in Asian countries such as Fate/Grand Order, as well as Final Fantasy and Apex Legends among others.

Needless to say, if you weren’t aware of the huge cultural impact of Animal Crossing on the gaming sphere, you’ll know now.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the game keeps this pace in the latter half of 2020 and beyond, but it’s no doubt caused huge stirs online already, far more than most games could imagine.