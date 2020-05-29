All new fish and bugs coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in June

It's a new month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and that means a new assortment of creatures are up for grabs on your island. Here is everything you need to know about fishing and bug catching in June.

New Horizons is the latest title in the long-running Animal Crossing franchise. The beloved game continues the tradition of operating in real time, and that means the island's wildlife changes each month to sync with the seasons.

Players looking to rake in the bells are in luck, as June ushers in a wealth of insects and bugs that fetch a hefty price. Here is our guide on everything you will want to collect to bring in the big bucks and help pay down your housing loan.

Note: This guide is for players in the Northern Hemisphere.

Northern Hemisphere bugs and fish for June

Fishing season is here! For this month, players will quickly notice a massive jump in ocean creatures available compared to the previous month. Some of these inhabitants are worth an insane amount, so you will be wanting to get your fishing bait ready.

Joining the lineup is the rare Dorado, which will be swimming in your island's river. The large fish is worth a whopping 15k. It gets even better if you are brave enough to take on the ocean's newly added sharks, as all four are worth thousands. As for insect lovers, don't miss out on the Goliath Beetle as the little guy fetches 8k.

Fish:

Giant Snakehead (Pond: 9am-4pm / 5,500 Bells)

Tilapia (River: All Day / 800 Bells)

Piranha (River: 9am-4pm + 9pm-4am / 2,500 Bells)

Arowana (River: 4pm-9am / 10,000 Bells)

Dorado (River: 4am-9pm / 15,000 Bells)

Gar (Pond: 4pm-9am / 6,000 Bells)

Arapaima (River: 4pm-9am / 10,000 Bells)

Saddled Bichir (River: 9pm-4am / 4,000 Bells)

Ribbon Eel (Sea: All Day / 600 Bells)

Saw Shark (Sea: 4pm-9am / 12,000 Bells)

Hammerhead Shark (Sea: 4pm-9am / 8,000 Bells)

Great White Shark (Sea: 4pm-9am / 15,000 Bells)

Whale Shark (Sea: All Day / 13,000 Bells)

Suckerfish (Sea: All Day / 1,500 Bells)

Insects:

Emperor butterfly (Flying: 5pm-8am / 4,000 Bells)

Firefly (Flying: 7pm-4am / 300 Bells)

Drone beetle (On Trees: All Day /200 Bells)

Goliath beetle (On Palm Trees: 5pm-8am / 8,000 Bells)

Rainbow stag (On Trees: 7pm-8am / 6,000 Bells)

Mosquito (Flying: 5pm-4am / 130 Bells)

Those looking to pay off their debts to Tom Nook should consider fishing this month. Given the incredible surplus of these creatures arriving your island, there are more options then ever reel in a big catch. And in terms of Bells, they sell for some of the highest amounts.

While each month brings new additions, it also means some of those creatures will stop being available at the end of the season. The bugs and fish leaving at the end of June are: Common Butterfly, Yellow Butterfly, Peacock Butterfly, Firefly, Ladybug, Violin Beetle, Pill Bug, Centipede, Cherry Salmon, and Char.

It will be interesting to see how players form their catching strategies in the coming weeks. Although we have a feeling that many will get into the fishing spirit, given the insane opportunities to get some coin.