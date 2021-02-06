Among Us mod for Super Smash Bros Brawl is absolutely insane

They’ve finally done it, folks. After months of concept art, a Smash mod has been released which sees the Among Us Impostor battle it out with SSBB’s finest, complete with a full kit including sounds and animations.

Among Us was the definitive hit multiplayer game of 2020. Originally only available on PC and mobile, the game was later released on Nintendo Switch, in a big collaboration between developers InnerSloth and Nintendo.

This collaboration made people wonder whether we could be seeing more Nintendo x Among Us content, with Smash fans creating some detailed concepts that saw the Among Us Impostor introduced as a Smash fighter. One such concept was even praised by Among Us themselves.

This latest development in the Among Us x Smash crossover saga has actively realized this idea. Complete with a full, detailed moveset, slick animations and a creative final smash, this Among Us Super Smash Brothers Brawl mod is one of the best things you’ll see today.

The creator Yutaka released a trailer of a full mod, implemented into Super Smash Brothers Brawl.

The full trailer provides a complete rundown of what the imposter is capable of, and it looks like it would be a pretty strong character to play.

The trailer shows off some really slick animations, including an F-smash of the ‘Alien Kill’ Among Us animation, a Fuel Tank Down-smash, a side special that initiates a shooting task, and a down special which sends the Impostor into a vent.

But by far the most impressive part of the kit is the final smash animation. Initiating a final smash sees the impostor call an emergency meeting, before being ejected. They then fall back down to Earth and crash onto the surface, releasing a huge shockwave that sends all opponents flying off the map.

How to get the Among Us Impostor in Smash

You can access the mod files for the Among Us Imposter fighter by accessing the creator’s dropbox, which can be found here.

While this SSBB mod now exists, it remains unclear whether Nintendo has any plans to introduce the Impostor to Ultimate. One thing is for sure, though: this mod shows it can be done, and done well.