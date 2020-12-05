 Karl Jacobs beats Corpse, Dream & more in Mr Beast's $100k Among Us game - Dexerto
Logo
Among Us

Karl Jacobs beats Corpse, Dream & more in Mr Beast’s $100k Among Us game

Published: 5/Dec/2020 17:13

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast next to Karl Jacobs winning $100k
YouTube: Mr Beast Gaming

Share

Corpse Husband Mr Beast Sykkuno

YouTuber Karl Jacobs received a whopping $100,000 from Mr Beast after winning a star studded Among Us game, beating creators like Corpse Husband, PewDiePie, Sykkuno, and Dream to the punch.

Among Us is tense at the best of times, but adding an enormous cash prize to the mix is guaranteed to add an extra layer of frustration to the equally loved and loathed cafeteria meetings.

And who better to shake things up than YouTube’s favorite philanthropist, Mr Beast a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson. Jimmy is well known for putting friends and fans through bizarre challenges to win huge amounts of money.

Particularly since launching his gaming channel earlier this year, the star has been pitting viewers and often fellow creators against each other in games like Minecraft and Among Us.

Mr Beast holds his hands in the air next to the YouTube logo
YouTube: Mr Beast
Mr Beast has over 10 million subscribers on his gaming channel.

This time, Jimmy hosted a star-studded line up of players for an Among Us tournament, featuring the likes of rising stars Corpse Husband, Dream, and Sykkuno, along with classic fan favorites like PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye. All of them were in with a chance of winning $100,000.

The game was set to only have one imposter, meaning there was nowhere to hide for whoever ended up with the mischievous role.

Sykkuno was imposter the first time round, and even though he was caught in the act of killing someone by Corpse, it actually took a good few rounds for the other players to vote him out. Though as the game ended fairly early, Mr Beast let everyone have one more shot at victory.

Karl was the imposter for the second and final game, and the tension ramped up progressively throughout the game as he managed kill after kill without being voted off.

As the number of players dwindled, the vote offs began to get more dramatic, with Jimmy constantly reminding the crew that there was a huge pot of money on the line.

After a tense final few minutes where it wasn’t clear who would sway the game, eventually Karl was deemed the winner, and was overjoyed to have won the huge $100k prize.

The video had a great response from fans who loved the iconic mix of creators combined with the high stakes prize, and there’s no doubt that more content will be on the way from this team.

Among Us

How to get free exclusive Among Us Glitch pet from Twitch Rivals

Published: 5/Dec/2020 2:33

by Andrew Amos
Among Us Glitch pet from Twitch Rivals
Twitch

Share

Twitch Rivals

Having a cute little pet following you around in Among Us is one of the game’s greatest pleasures. Sure, it’s sad to imagine their reaction after being brutally killed, but it’s nice to have a buddy. Now, you can get a new one for free thanks to Twitch.

Among Us pets are a pretty cool concept. It’s a simple concept to just have something following around while you do tasks, but the feeling is oddly warming.

If you’re getting tired of your current selection though, or even want to flex your stream, you can do so now with an exclusive Among Us Glitch pet courtesy of Twitch Rivals. Best of all? It’s totally free.

How to unlock Among Us Twitch pet

The process of unlocking the Glitch pet for Among Us is very simple. All you need to do is watch 30 minutes of the game, and the pet will be yours ⁠— with a few conditions.

First of all, you have to keep your eyes on Twitch Rivals. That’s a bit obvious, given it’s a Twitch icon. You also have to link your Twitch account to your Among Us client, which you can do in-game.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of exactly what you need to do:

  1. Open Among Us and click the cog
  2. Open up the Data tab and click the Twitch Glitch icon on the bottom right.
  3. Authorize Twitch to allow Among Us drops and to open the client.
  4. Watch 30 minutes of Twitch Rivals Among Us.
  5. Click the Claim button in Chat after 30 minutes has passed to get your Glitch pet.

When does the Among Us Twitch Glitch pet gift expire?

You’ll have until December 18 to redeem your Among Us Twitch Glitch pet inside the game. Once you get it, it’s yours to keep forever.

So, if you want one, be sure to tune into Twitch Rivals over the coming days, and it should take no time at all.