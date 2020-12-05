Karl Jacobs beats Corpse, Dream & more in Mr Beast's $100k Among Us game - Dexerto

YouTuber Karl Jacobs received a whopping $100,000 from Mr Beast after winning a star studded Among Us game, beating creators like Corpse Husband, PewDiePie, Sykkuno, and Dream to the punch.

Among Us is tense at the best of times, but adding an enormous cash prize to the mix is guaranteed to add an extra layer of frustration to the equally loved and loathed cafeteria meetings.

And who better to shake things up than YouTube’s favorite philanthropist, Mr Beast a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson. Jimmy is well known for putting friends and fans through bizarre challenges to win huge amounts of money.

Particularly since launching his gaming channel earlier this year, the star has been pitting viewers and often fellow creators against each other in games like Minecraft and Among Us.

This time, Jimmy hosted a star-studded line up of players for an Among Us tournament, featuring the likes of rising stars Corpse Husband, Dream, and Sykkuno, along with classic fan favorites like PewDiePie and Jacksepticeye. All of them were in with a chance of winning $100,000.

The game was set to only have one imposter, meaning there was nowhere to hide for whoever ended up with the mischievous role.

Sykkuno was imposter the first time round, and even though he was caught in the act of killing someone by Corpse, it actually took a good few rounds for the other players to vote him out. Though as the game ended fairly early, Mr Beast let everyone have one more shot at victory.

Karl was the imposter for the second and final game, and the tension ramped up progressively throughout the game as he managed kill after kill without being voted off.

As the number of players dwindled, the vote offs began to get more dramatic, with Jimmy constantly reminding the crew that there was a huge pot of money on the line.

After a tense final few minutes where it wasn’t clear who would sway the game, eventually Karl was deemed the winner, and was overjoyed to have won the huge $100k prize.

The video had a great response from fans who loved the iconic mix of creators combined with the high stakes prize, and there’s no doubt that more content will be on the way from this team.