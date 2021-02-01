How to play Among Us Jester mode

Among Us is gaining steam again as streamers have been returning to Innersloth’s popular social deduction title and playing a few different mods. Here’s what you need to know about the Jester mode.

Innersloth’s Among Us gained plenty of love from the internet in the latter stages of 2020, becoming a staple on Twitch and YouTube for the hilarious moments it created.

The formula of the game is simple – complete your tasks as a Crewmate to win or eliminate everyone without being caught as the Imposter. Though, as the game has returned to popularity in recent weeks, players have been putting new spins on it.

Mods have allowed players to use proximity chat to catch others out, add new roles like the Sherriff so that one player has the power to eliminate the Imposter, as well as using new hats to decorate their character. However, it’s the Jester mod that has been getting more love than others recently.

What is Among Us Jester mode?

Just like the Sherriff mod, the Jester add-on gives the game another role – the Jester – and yes, it is exactly what it sounds like.

Among the confusion of trying to figure out who is an Imposter and who is a Crewmate, the goal of the Jester is to get themselves eliminated without outing themselves as the Jester.

That means you’ve got to play a little dumb but not go far enough so thats obvious what you’re doing. It can provide some hilarious moments, of course, but it’s got to be played in a private match so that everyone adheres to the right rules.

How to download Among Us Jester mod

There are plenty of different downloads out there claiming to be the right Jester mod, but the original comes from YouTuber SocksFor1.

If you want to get your hands on his version, you’ve got to join his Discord, and be active in there for a good while so that the download link opens up for you. Once it does, simply download it, install the mod, and then access it in a private game.

Joins SocksFor1’s Discord Be active in the channel until you are able to download Download the Jester link Install the mod You can now play the Jester mod!

Once you’ve got the mod installed, you can easily switch back and forth between that and the normal Among Us mode.

Though, you will have to be careful and remember that if you’re not playing Jester, you don’t need to act suspect when there is no need to. So, keep an eye on what mode you’re playing.