DisguisedToast terrifies Valkyrae with creepy Among Us VR performance

DisguisedToast and Valkyrae met up in an Among Us VR game and things took a terrifying turn when Toast made his move as an impostor.

Toast made a name for himself as one of the most clever and entertaining Among Us streamers to grace the game back when it first popped off in 2020.

Now, he’s back putting those skills to use and this time Valkyrae was the one on the receiving end of what might be his scariest moment yet, and because it’s virtual reality, it hit all that much harder.

DisguisedToast terrifies Valkyrae in Among Us VR

Things were calm when Rae first entered the Admin room where Toast was posted up. Instead of treating him like a potential threat, she took her place on the other side of the table from him and attempted to break the ice.

“Come here often?” she asked. When that didn’t work she turned to ask him what he thought about the new look version of the game.

Instead of a chill conversation, she ended up sitting in complete silence as Toast examined the doors to the room to make sure there was no one around.

It was all but over by the time she realized what was happening.

All that was left to do was run and scream as Toast advanced and collected his kill before hopping into the vent to watch the mystery unfold in front of him.

This is far from the first time that we’ve seen him make a maniacal play but something about it being in VR makes it feel more impactful (and scary) to witness in real time.