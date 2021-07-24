DisguisedToast explains why he has no interest in playing Among Us again

OfflineTV Facebook Gaming streamer Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang returned to Twitch to speak to fans and revealed that he had turned down multiple opportunities to join Among Us lobbies.

Among Us was undoubtedly the game of 2020. With its cross-platform compatibility and purely addictive replayability, it won Game of the Year on its way to the top.

And Toast was one of the game’s biggest content creators, collaborating with other OfflineTV content creators like Pokimane, as well as his “Amigops” such as Vallkyrae and Corpse Husband, to produce some of the game’s most entertaining content.

But Among Us eventually saw its popularity start to dip, and Toast announced in April that he would no longer be producing content for the game. Now Toast has revealed that he has since had opportunities to return, but explained why he turned the offers down.

Returning to Twitch to speak to fans, Toast explained that he had turned down five offers to join Among Us lobbies with other content creators, but had turned them all down as he “didn’t believe” in playing a game he had no interest in.

He said: “I’ve been thinking, because I have a lot of free time these days, about content, especially now that Among Us is dead.

“I think I got invited to five Among Us lobbies since I stopped, and I’ve turned it down each time. I just don’t believe in playing a game that you’re not interested in. Even if it’s for content, even if it’s for viewership.”

With Among Us’ drop-off in popularity, it’s unlikely we’ll see Toast make a permanent return to the game anytime soon as he continues collaborations with other OfflineTV members.

His recent escapades on the OTV Rust server have been a huge hit, but he believes the server is inherently limited as he can’t “be an assh*le” to other streamers, as he’s likely to meet them in real life.

Perhaps this struggle could one day push him back to Among Us, where “being an assh*le” is such an intrinsic part of the game.