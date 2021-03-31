Best streamers to watch for new Among Us map launch - Dexerto

After months of anticipation, a brand new map has finally arrived in Among Us. The Airship has players around the world more excited than ever with tons of the biggest names getting together to celebrate. Here are the most popular content creators you should keep an eye on.

Following a record-breaking year in 2020, becoming one of the most popular titles ever, Among Us is carrying the momentum forward into 2021. InnerSloth has finally released a brand new map for everyone to experience.

The Airship comes with an entirely fresh layout, unique features, and of course, new tasks. Obviously, it’s going to take a while for even the most experienced players to get familiar with all the new content.

Early streams on The Airship are set to be an absolute blast, with many of the biggest personalities jumping back into Among Us. To save you the effort of hunting down various streams, we’ve put together a list of the biggest names you should keep an eye on throughout the launch.

Valkyrae’s stacked day one Airship lobby

3/29-4/1 (PST) ! M: Live 2pm! Valorant

Kkatamina

Ryan Higa

Yvonne

Fuslie T: New YT Vid (RP GTAV Highlights) W: Live 3pm! New Among Us Map

Corpse Husband

Disguised Toast

JackSepticEye

Bretman Rock

QuarterJade

CourageJD

Pokimane

Sykkuno

Fuslie Th: Live 5pm! Among Us (Lobby TBA) — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 29, 2021

10 of the most iconic Among Us streamers are joining up for a huge day one stream. From YouTube queen Valkyrae to Disguised Toast, JackSepticEye, and Corpse Husband, this lobby is set to be one of the biggest at launch.

Many of these popular figures exploded alongside the Among Us surge in 2020. With hundreds of hours under their belts already, the new map should offer a fresh challenge for everyone involved.

It all kicks off at 3PM PT | 6PM ET on Wednesday, March 31. Expect this to be one of the most widely-viewed streams at launch.

To make things even better for fans of these social celebs, the lobby can be watched across YouTube, Twitch, and even Facebook due to the names involved. We’ve embedded a handful of these streams below so you can tune in.

xQc, Wildcat, Classify, more jumping back into Among Us for The Airship launch?

Outside of the stacked lobby above, tons of other content creators will be running through the new map on day one as well. Having just competed in a $10,000 Among Us tournament, it’s entirely likely we see Twitch star xQc rejoining the Among Us hype train for the new map.

Additionally, the likes of Wildcat and Classify appear to be setting up their own lobby for The Airship as well. Expect to see plenty more big names joining in their day one hijinks.

The first day of action on The Airship is sure to be chaotic. From learning the new rooms to mastering the new tasks, streams will no doubt be hilarious at launch.

As more stacked lobbies get announced, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.