Among Us Hololive collaboration revealed: VTubers involved, release date

Among Us is getting a Hololive crossover with the VTubing giant expected to take over the popular party game. A number of the agency’s top VTubers will be involved ⁠— potentially as crewmates in-game ⁠— so here’s what we know so far.

As far as party games go, Among Us has topped the charts over the last couple of years. Because of that, it’s no surprise Hololive VTubers have dabbled in it with mega collab streams, each star trying to out each other as the imposter.

Now the two worlds are colliding with an official Among Us collaboration with Hololive now being teased ⁠— and it could mean being able to play as your favorite VTuber in-game. Here’s what we know so far.

What’s in the Among Us Hololive collaboration?

Innersloth Games, the developers behind the hit game, teased the Among Us Hololive collaboration on September 13. The tweet stated: “A new crewmate collab is coming on board to help out with tasks soon.”

The tweet included 10 silhouettes, and it didn’t take fans to notice they looked eerily similar to some of their favorite Hololive stars.

It could mean there’s a mega stream coming up where Innersloth plays a bigger hand, or more likely it means there’ll be Hololive crewmates skins added to Among Us. While that’s all speculation for now, we’ll update you once it’s confirmed.

Hololive VTubers involved in Among Us collaboration

As mentioned before, there’s 10 Hololive VTuber silhouettes in the Among Us post about the collaboration. No one is confirmed yet but it’s pretty evident who some of them are.

The easiest one to spot is Gawr Gura in the bottom left ⁠— although the shark didn’t want to acknowledge it during her two-year anniversary: “Who could that be? That looks nothing like me! I don’t know who any of these possible crewmates could possibly be. That could just be a generic something.”

Matching up the silhouettes and colors definitely points towards some talents, so we’ve got a rumored list below. We’ll update this with the official one once it drops.

Moona Hoshinova

Inugami Korone

Shirakami Fubuki

Amelia Watson

Houshou Marine

Gawr Gura

Sakura Miko

Usada Pekora

Nekomata Okayu

Is there a Among Us Hololive collaboration release date?

Innersloth nor COVER Corp have let loose when the Among Us Hololive collaboration will go live. The initial post did say soon though, and given all the recent announcements from the VTuber agency, players shouldn’t have to wait long.