Among Us devs reveal Among Us 2 plans that were ultimately scrapped

Among Us developers Innersloth explained why Among Us 2 never became a reality and just how far along they were with the game before deciding to ditch it.

Innersloth’s Among Us became incredibly popular back in 2020, despite releasing in June 2018. With popular Twitch streamers such as Pokimane and Disguised Toast shining a light on the game, it seemed like a sequel was guaranteed to arrive.

Now, four years after launching the game on Android, the developers have shared their insight on why Among Us 2 never arrived.

Among Us devs didn’t “get far” with Among Us 2 planning

Developers Innersloth invited players to ask questions via Reddit on June 15, prompting Redditor Moon_Chirp to ask about Among Us 2. The player asked: “how far did you get into development of Among Us 2 before you decided to cancel it and focus on the first game?”

Despite rumors stating the team had begun development in August 2020, Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander stepped in to offer an update: “Not very far at all. It was only in planning mode.”

Fellow developer FWFB elaborated on Bromander’s statement too, saying: “We didn’t really start at all. Pretty much just brainstorming what would need to go in to make Among Us 2 interesting. Puffballs has mentioned some other stuff like picking up items. Roles was a big thing. That kinda stuff.”

While Among Us 2 is off the table, the devs did suggest a “youth-friendly” version of the game could arrive after replying to Redditor GDJT: “I wouldn’t put it out of the question. We’ve had ideas for a mode like this before.”

“It kind of shows that we didn’t plan for our audience to be quite so young that there’s a baseline level of murder and lying.”

For now, Innersloth is working on a VR port of the first game.